PODCAST: How CSU can beat Boise for the first time, Rams hoops season tips off

Colorado State men’s and women’s basketball tip their seasons off tonight in a double header, starting with the women at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m. inside Moby Arena. Get ready for those games with a preview of the men’s team — who will lead in scoring and rebounding etc. — including a quick preview for CSU – Sacramento State.

Read the interview with Prentiss Nixon for Mile High Sports Magazine here.

In the second half of the podcast, we discuss Michael Gallup as the potential Belitnikoff Award winner — he’s a candidate — as well as Gallup as an All-American. He could be both. Gallup will be huge in the Rams crucial game against Boise State this weekend which is a must-win if CSU wants to keep alive their hopes of playing in the Mountain West Championship game.

How can CSU beat Boise for the first time? It’s all about the explosive differential and we break it down, basically position by position, for you Rams fans.

Listen to the entire podcast here.