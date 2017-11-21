PODCAST: Joe Parker on CSU’s attendance record, late kickoffs and more

In your latest Rams Cast, we break down the season-ending win for CSU football over San Jose State. The 42-14 victory was much-need for the reeling Rams as they righted the ship just before their bowl game.

Can the Rams keep that momentum going into the bowl game? And, how can the defense play at the same level of the offense?

We celebrate Michael Gallup for being a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and tell fans how to vote for him (here).

Then, in the second half of the podcast, we interview Joe Parker about not only the season attendance record for CSU football, but he talks about Ram Ruckus and his preference for afternoon games over late kickoffs.

Finally, we talk CSU hoops who had a rough go in Jamaica and are back stateside for another road game on Wednesday.

Listen to the entire podcast here.

Read why the Rams need to win their bowl game here.