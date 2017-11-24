PODCAST: Looking at bowl game possibilities for CSU

There are currently six Mountain West teams eligible for bowl games and UNLV could become the seventh this weekend with a win over Nevada. Where does that leave the Rams?

We look at the five bowls connected with the Mountain West as well as a sixth, and what that could mean for Colorado State and where they could play. Also, which teams they could possibly face in December.

Then, Christian Colon is no longer on the roster, and three Rams were honored by Pro Football Focus for their play against San Jose State.

The second half of the podcast focuses on CSU men’s basketball and their early-season road struggles. They can rebound tonight against Northwestern State, which tips at 7 p.m. MST. And, there’s a buy one, get one free ticket promotion for Black Friday.

The Rams need a win with CU coming up next week.

Finally, a fan question about Marty English’s future and more on this Friday podcast.

Listen to the entire podcast here.