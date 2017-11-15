PODCAST: Matt Who-chene?

Following the Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden, this week’s episode of Avalanche Talk looks at Colorado’s disappointing performance from the past weekend as the Avs returned home with only one point. Hosts J.J. Jerez and Zach Fogg look at life without Matt Duchene and look ahead at the future with Samuel Girard. The show closes with discussions on the recent roster moves, the plethora of depth options at both forward and defense and the importance of the upcoming schedule.

Click here to listen to the full episode, or listen in the podcast player below.