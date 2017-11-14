PODCAST: What the loss to Boise means for football, previewing CSU – Winthrop hoops

Colorado State’s loss to Boise State on the football field Saturday night — well, Sunday morning — was heartbreaking. There’s no two ways about it. So, what does the loss mean? And, the Rams were without some key offensive players due to injuries at the end of that game, we discuss that.

Also, this week is Senior Day, meaning it’s the last time fans can see Nick Stevens, Michael Gallup, Dalyn Dawkins and so many more fan favorites against San Jose State. Gallup is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, so we’re all cheering him on as well.

In the second half of the podcast, get the preview of CSU men’s basketball versus Winthrop and what we learned from CSU’s first game of the season last Friday, a 72-61 win over Sacramento State.

That and more in this Tuesday podcast.

Listen to the entire podcast here.

Read about how the Rams peaked too early against Boise State and in the season, here.