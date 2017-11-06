PRACTICE REPORT: Lindsay talks on Colorado pride, precious memories, last hurrah at Folsom

Colorado Buffaloes (5-4, 2-4) redshirt-senior tailback Phil Lindsay addressed the media after practice on Monday, November 6th, 2017.

The Buffs are coming off their toughest loss of the season to the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4, 4-2), 41-30. Lindsay talks about what CU must do to be able to finish in big games.

Lindsay talks about the upcoming matchup with the (#15/#14) USC Trojans on Saturday, November 11th. It is the last time he will play at Folsom Field and speaks on what should be an emotional Senior Day.

Among the many accomplishments in his career, Lindsay has become CUs all-time all-purpose yards leader. Phil discusses his time at the University of Colorado, what Boulder means to him and his favorite parts of spending his college days as a Buff.