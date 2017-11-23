PRACTICE REPORT: MacIntyre talks final Utah preparations; Thanksgiving at the MacIntyre’s

Colorado Buffaloes (5-6, 2-6) Head Coach Mike MacIntyre addressed the media after practice on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2017.

MacIntyre discuss the competition for playing time that has taken place between offensive tackles Josh Kaiser and Isaac Miller in 2017.

As Colorado prepares to do battle with the Utah Utes (5-6, 2-6), MacIntyre discusses the Utes’ success with their Special Teams unit over the years. Coach Mac also talks about what he expects from Head Coach Kyle Whittingham’s team on Saturday.

The Buffaloes hosted a team thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday night and MacIntyre explains the significance of that event and what goes into it.

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, Coach Mac shares detail of what traditions are like inside the MacIntyre household on Thanksgiving.