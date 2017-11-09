PRACTICE REPORT: Montez talks ‘Blackout Boyz’ and Phil Lindsay

Colorado Buffaloes (5-5, 2-5) redshirt-sophomore quarterback Steven Montez addressed the media after practice on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017.

Montez talked about the upcoming matchup with the (#15/#14) USC Trojans on Saturday, November 11th at 2pm MT. It will be nationally televised on FOX.

Prior to the 41-30 loss at the hands of the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-4, 4-2), Montez took his offensive line out to dinner. He provides a quick update on the hit his wallet took that evening.

It is also Senior Day for the 2017 Buffs and has already been a very emotional week full of reflection and closure. Montez gives his thoughts on his group of his three senior receivers and what they’ve meant to him and the program.

Steven also discusses Colorado pride from redshirt-senior tailback Phil Lindsay, and what his teammates think of his devotion to the state.