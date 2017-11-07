RADIO: Brad Lidge shares memories of his time with the late Roy Halladay

Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned of the tragic death of Colorado native and two-time Cy Young award-winner Roy Halladay. Halladay, 40, perished in a small-plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida.

Former major-leaguer Brad Lidge, who pitched against Halladay while Lidge was at Cherry Creek High School and Halladay was at Arvada West, became Halladay’s teammate when the two of them were both with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Lidge joined Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 to celebrate Halladay’s life and share memories from when they shared the same clubhouse in Philadelphia.

Click here to listen to the full interview with Brad Lidge, or listen in the podcast below.

Catch Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shapiro every weekday from 4p-6p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup. Download all-new the Mile High Sports Radio mobile app for Apple or Android.