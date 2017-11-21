REPORT: Paxton Lynch named starting quarterback

At last, the Denver Broncos will let it rip with Paxton Lynch.

As reported on Tuesday by Benjamin Allbright of Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7, Paxton Lynch has been named the starting quarterback and will take the snaps against the Raiders in Oakland this Sunday.

Just got a text from a team source stating Paxton Lynch has been named #Broncos starting QB. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 21, 2017

Roughly 40 minutes later, ESPN’s Dan Graziano confirmed Allbright’s report. Broncos players have a scheduled off-day on Tuesday, so the official announcement is expected to come on Wednesday.

News of the latest change at quarterback should not come as any surprise to ‘Broncos Country’ following offensive coordinator Mike McCoy’s dismissal. Brock Osweiler has struggled in consecutive losses, and the offense is in desperate need of a spark. Following a six-game losing streak that likely evaporated their playoff chances, it seemed as if only Lynch’s health was delaying his 2017 debut.

Drafted 26th overall after the Broncos traded up to select him last spring, Lynch played in three games as a rookie, two of them starts, completing 49 of his 83 pass attempts (59.0%) for 497 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Lynch’s size, strong arm and excellent mobility have fascinated Broncos fans ever since he was selected.

Lynch’s promotion coincides with quarterback coach Bill Musgrave’s, who was elevated to offensive coordinator in the wake of McCoy’s departure. The pair will have an opportunity to stretch their legs on the road against a underwhelming Raiders defense — Oakland is the only team in the NFL that hasn’t yet had an interception this season — and they’re allowing an opposing passer rating of 113.3, by far the worst in the league.

For Lynch and the Broncos, the bar for them to clear is now shockingly low — the Memphis product has the opportunity to lay claim to the starting quarterback role for the long term with impressive performances. Either way, the Broncos need to see what they have in Lynch, and to do so, he needs to play.

The Broncos and Raiders will kick off this Sunday, Nov. 26, at 2:25 PM in Oakland. Lynch’s 2017 debut — and the most important game of his young career — will be front and center.