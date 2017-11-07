Rockies’ DJ LeMahieu earns second career Gold Glove Award

DJ LeMahieu is back atop the mountain among National League second basemen. For the second time in his career, LeMahieu was named the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at second base.

LeMahieu joins teammate Nolan Arenado (third base) as a 2017 National League winner. The duo both won the award at their respective positions in 2014. This was Arenado’s fifth consecutive award.

LeMahieu played 153 games (151 starts) in 2017, ending the year with a .989 fielding percentage – both tops among qualified NL second basemen. His 729 total chances were most in the NL, as were his 470 assists. He was part of 106 double plays, also most among NL second basemen. Additionally, his eight errors were fewest among all qualified second basemen.

Along with Arenado, LeMahieu helped lead Colorado to a team fielding percentage of .987, just .001 percent behind Miami for tops in the National League in 2017.