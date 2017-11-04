Shutting down Wentz, Eagles’ running game key to a Broncos victory

Getting to quarterback Carson Wentz and newly acquired running back Jay Ajayi could be the keys to the Broncos leaving Philadelphia with a win this Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to acquire Ajayi from Miami at the trade deadline Oct. 31, bringing a brand-new threat to combine with 11th-ranked running back LeGarrette Blount. Ajayi is coming off of a 2016 season where he collected over 1,200 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Although not having as strong of a year in Miami — only 465 yards through seven games — Ajayi’s presence on the Eagles as a one-two punch with Blount opens up a whole new threat, one that the Broncos have no exposure to going into the game.

“That’s tough to bring a guy in,” said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph during a press conference on Thursday. “They have three or four backs that they’re playing with that are being successful.”

The Broncos counter with a run defense that has done a fantastic job shutting down elite running backs all season. Through seven games, the Broncos have only given up 510 yards, and opposing running backs are averaging a measly three yards per carry. The Broncos are also the only team to not allow a rushing touchdown through the first eight weeks of the NFL season. If the Broncos can take advantage of Ajayi’s unfamiliarity with the Eagles’ system and shut him down, Denver may stand a chance to slow down a strong Philadelphia offense.

Broncos running backs may face similar hardships, as the Eagles are second in the league in rushing defense, allowing 563 yards through eight games, one more than the Broncos, and giving up a respectable 3.8 yards per attempt, although they have allowed four rushing touchdowns.

As for throwing the ball, Wentz has had an extremely effective sophomore year in the NFL. Wentz is currently third in the NFL in passing yards behind Tom Brady and Alex Smith, but is tied with injured Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson for the league lead in touchdown passes with 19. The Broncos secondary will have to rely on the front seven getting pressure on Wentz, who, like so many young signal-callers, does have a habit of holding the ball for too long.

“The quarterback does hold the ball some, but he has the courage to hold the ball. He’s a really sharp guy, he’s making clean reads and he can also run with it,” Joseph said. “When the ball is being held, absolutely, it helps to have our corners close some coverage so he can hold the ball and it helps to have Von [Miller] and Shane [Ray] rushing.”

The Broncos are tied for sixth in the league with 25 total sacks so far this season. With Ray coming back against the Chiefs, Denver now has two edge rushers putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, a fact that may surely help them pressure the still-young Wentz into some mistakes.

The Broncos defense go up against the high-flying Eagles offense this Sunday in Philadelphia at 11 a.m.