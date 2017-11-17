Slow start in Jamaica leads to Rams’ first loss of 2017-18

Read this story at CSURams.com

Colorado State got off to a slow start it couldn’t overcome in dropping an 80-53 decision to Tulane in the opening Montego Bay game of the 2017 Jamaica Classic, Nov. 17. With the loss, the Rams fall to 2-1 on the year, while the Green Wave improved to 3-0.

Tulane scored the first nine points of the contest and quickly built a 17-2 lead seven minutes into the game, as the Rams made just one of their first 17 field-goal attempts. The Green Wave built a 23-point cushion by halftime at 37-14 and extended it to as many as 28 in the second half. The Rams did get within 15 during the final 20 minutes but could get no closer.

CSU shot just 35.5 percent (22-of-62) for the game, including 21.9 percent (7-of-32) in the first half. Tulane shot 50.0 percent in both halves, finishing the game at 27-of-54. The Green Wave was 48.0 percent (12-of-25) from the three-point line, while the Rams were just 19.0 percent (4-of-21). Tulane won the boards 36-35 and converted 15 CSU turnovers into 15 points.

“Our defense dictated our offense,” assistant coach Jase Herl said after the loss. “We came down, took quick shots and turned the ball over and we just gave them a running head start. When you are trying to play from behind, you have no room for error. As far as that goes, we just have got to take care of the ball better to start the game. We have got to use each other. We had 11 assists, but the majority of those were in the second half. We missed point blank layups and they’re out running the other way. Our offense has to complement our defense and vice versa.”

Senior guard Che Bob was the only Ram in double figures with 15 points and nine rebounds, with all 15 points coming in the second half. Cameron Reynolds led Tulane with 25 points, while Melvin Frazier added 23, as the duo combined to shoot 16-of-22 from the floor and 7-of-12 beyond the 3-point arc.

Colorado State will wrap up its action in Montego Bay, Jamaica for the two neutral games, taking on Florida State on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. MT. The contest between the Rams and Seminoles will be televised on CBS Sports Network, with are Bill Roth & Daymeon Fishback handling the announcing duties. The game will air across the Colorado State Sports Network (along with online at CSURams.com), with live stats on also on Jamaica.statbroadcast.com.