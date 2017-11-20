Someone had to go, and it turned out to be Mike McCoy

After six straight losses and seven in eight games, the Denver Broncos have made their first major shakeup. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was relieved of his duties Monday morning, according to multiple reports. Bill Musgrave, the Broncos quarterbacks coach and a former offensive coordinator, will assume McCoy’s duties.

The move comes following another stagnant offensive performance, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 20-17 loss.

With the “Monday Night Football” game still on the docket, the Broncos offense ranks 18th in the NFL with 329.8 yards per game and 24th with 18.3 points per game. Minus their 42-point performance against Dallas in Week 2, the Broncos have averaged just 15.6 points per game.

Denver has been held below 20 points in seven of their 10 games this season, including being shut out for the first time in a quarter century.

At 3-7, the Broncos sit in last place in the AFC West just two years removed from a Super Bowl Championship.