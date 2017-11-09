Third Silver Slugger puts Arenado in rare company, Blackmon wins second

On Thursday, Colorado Rockies fans learned that their beloved sluggers Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon were once again named Silver Sluggers for the National League.

For Arenado, it’s the third Silver Slugger to be placed on his mantle. Arenado (2015-17) and Mike Schmidt (1980-84) are the only National League third basemen to win the award in at least three consecutive years. Wade Boggs (1986-89) is the only American League third baseman to win the Silver Slugger in at least three consecutive seasons.

Arenado lead the NL in doubles with 43, hitting 37 home runs, driving in 130 RBI, while batting .309 on the season and remaining as one of the most clutch players, not only for the Rockies, but for the entire league, hitting 22 game-winning RBI. That lead the majors in 2017.

For Blackmon, hitting in 2017 won him his second Silver Slugger award, his first coming last year. The left-handed Blackmon hit .331 on the season, winning the NL batting title.

Blackmon also smashed 213 hits and 14 triples, both MLB-leading numbers, while also knocking 37 homers. He set a Major League record with 103 RBI from the leadoff position, and is 383 total bases were the most all-time by a leadoff hitter.