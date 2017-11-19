Three reasons the Broncos should beat the Bengals

The Denver Broncos are in desperation mode as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

With the season hanging by a thread at 3-6, the Broncos have their backs against the ball hosting a bad offense, and not much better defense. Sure, parts of Denver’s five-game losing streak have been brutal, but if you consider the competition that the Broncos played (Chiefs-Ealges-Patriots these past three weeks) it’s some of the best in the league. This is Denver’s first chance since a disappointing loss to the Giants in Week 6 to beat-up a on below average foe, at home.

Here’s three reasons why the Broncos, should come away with a win.

1. Home Field Advantage

The Bengals come into Denver 1-4 on the road this year, with their only win on the road coming against the Cleveland Browns.

The crowd at Mile High gets rowdy, forcing opposing offenses into timeouts they don’t want to take because of miscommunication due to the noise. Denver is 3-2 at home this year.

2. The Bengals Offense (Or Lack Thereof)

Cincinnati comes into Denver 30th in points per game, with an abysmal average of 16.6. The Bengals are dead last in yardage when it comes to running on the ground and second-to-last on third down completion percentage. To put it mildly, the Bengals offense is bad.

If the Broncos are to get back on track defensively, it will be against a struggling offense that can’t seem to hold onto the football. Cincinnati has lost nine fumbles this year, second-highest in the NFL. Turnover opportunities should be aplenty for the Denver secondary as the pass rush forces Andy Dalton to throw sooner than he’d like. The Bengals will also be without rookie first-round draft pick wideout, John Ross, who is a healthy scratch for the game.

3. Denver is Desperate

Don’t bet against the desperate team, or so they say in Vegas. The Broncos are a desperate team seeking a rebound from arguably their worst stretch of games since John Elway took over as head of football operations. Saturday, Elway called the Broncos “a little soft.” You can bet players will be out to prove him wrong against the Bengals.

If the Broncos are to turn things around on the season and salvage any sort of finish to the year, it starts against the Bengals.