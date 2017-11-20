Vance Joseph explains switch at offensive coordinator

Vance Joseph addressed the media on Monday afternoon to discuss the Denver Broncos switch at offensive coordinator, firing former coordinator Mike McCoy and naming quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave as the interim play-caller.

Click here to listen to the full press conference from Vance Joseph, including what he had to say about the play-calling, the offense moving forward with Musgraves and more, or watch the press conference below.

Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook