Vance Joseph makes the switch at punt returner

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph addressed the media Wednesday to discuss the punt-returner situation and more.

Joseph was simply asked, “Will Isaiah McKenzie return punts?”

“He will not; it’s going to be Jordan Taylor,” Joseph replied. “I want to get the ball caught, that’s the first job description for a punt returner.”

“We have to get the ball caught,” continued Joseph. “We can’t have anymore issues as far as muffing the punts. Jordan is going to be the guy until Isaiah can come out of not catching the football.”

McKenzie is coming off another game in which he muffed a punt, costing the Broncos with another special teams turnover. Taylor has not returned a punt this year for the Broncos in the regular season.

Joseph was also asked if he considered Emmanuel Sanders as punt-returner, if the goal is simply to catch the ball.

“We have” said Joseph. “He was the back-up guy with the last football game…It’s Jordan’s job, it’s a big job and he’ll do it right for us.”

Joseph also spoke about the tight-end situation and the match-up against the Bengals. To listen to what Vance Joseph had to say, watch the press conference below.



Video Courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook – AMP users click here to watch on Facebook.