Vance Joseph on Cyrus Kouandjio’s status for Sunday: We’ll see

The Denver Broncos had to make a move at right tackle this week, placing Menelik Watson on injured reserve with a torn tendon. In his place the team signed Cyrus Kouandjio, who has 25 NFL games to his credit (seven starts) in three years with the Buffalo Bills.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide and first-team All-SEC lineman suffered an off-field injury in January 2017 and was released by Buffalo in May. He attended training camp with the Lions but was released in late August.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph met the media on Wednesday to explain the decision to put Watson on IR and give an update on Kouandjio’s availability for Sunday night’s game with the New England Patriots. Check out the video of what Coach Joseph had to say, courtesy of Denver Broncos Facebook.

The Broncos and Patriots kick off at 6:30 p.m. MST on Sunday from Sports Authority Field at Mile High.