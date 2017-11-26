WATCH: Nuggets Coffee Break – Jokic emerging as team leader

When the Denver Nuggets played the Los Angeles Lakers on November 19th it seemed to be a minor earthquake that shook the Nuggets to their core. Head coach Michael Malone got himself thrown out of the game, which in turn got best player Nikola Jokic thrown out. Then, maybe more importantly, Paul Millsap tore ligaments in his wrist shortly afterward.

This is something that would have caused an early-season death spiral in the previous four seasons. Yet, something more important happened.

The team’s best player, Jokic, shook off the calamities and injuries and stepped up as the leader the Denver Nuggets needed him to be. Against the Sacramento Kings Jokic was seen being more vocal than ever in the huddle while cajoling and imploring his shorthanded team. The following game against the Houston Rockets the Serbian big man came back in a blow out loss even though he had injured his ankle and could have played it safe. Finally, Jokic took the Nuggets on his back on his way to a 14 point fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Denver.

This is what leaders do.

In this week’s Nuggets Coffee Break I talk about Jokic emerging as a leader as the Nuggets could have taken a turn for the worst when their second-best player went down with an injury. The development of Nikola Jokic as the team’s best player AND leader may be the single most important development we have seen so far this year. It points to better things for the Nuggets future.