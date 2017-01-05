The 2016 All-Colorado High School Football Squad presented by Six Zero Strength

This story originally appeared in Mile High Sports Magazine. Read the full digital edition.

Each year, for six years now, Mile High Sports has proudly presented the Six Zero Strength All-Colorado High School Football Squad. The team is constructed by former Buff and Bronco Matt McChesney, who tirelessly studies high school football in Colorado. For the young men listed below, congratulations, as inclusion on the Six Zero Squad is an honor indeed.

Legend

💰 Player(s) of the Year at Position

☠ Six Zero Gridiron Grunt (Dirty Work)

👽 Six Zero Extraterrestrial Elite Athlete (Super Freaks)

***

Colorado MVP

Dylan McCaffrey (Valor Christian) QB

Gold 16 Adversity Award

Jake Moretti (Pomona) OT

Elijah Reed (Vista Peak) WR/DB

Offensive MVP

Max Borghi (Pomona) RB

Defensive MVP

Alec Hamilton (Regis Jesuit) LB

Concrete Charlie Award Winners

Reece Atteberry (Eaglecrest) OT/DT

Keion Cross (Rampart) QB/DB

Cameron Gonzales (Pomona) CB/RB/WR

Dalton Keene (Chatfield) TE/OLB

Andreik Knechtel (Silver Creek) LB/RB

Rookie of the Year (Skill)

David Moore III (Pine Creek) RB

Rookie of the Year (Big)

Reece Atteberry (Eaglecrest) OT/DT

Comeback Player of the Year

Dylan Holt (Vista Peak) WR

***

The Squad (Offensive Starters)

QB – Dylan McCaffrey (Valor Christian)

RB – Max Borghi (Pomona), Marcus Lindsay (Denver South)

FB/H – Bryson Torres (Pueblo East)

TE – Alex Oelsner (Niwot), Dalton Keene (Chatfield)

OT – Heston Paige (ThunderRidge), Barrett Miller (Eaglecrest)

OG – Austin Johnson (Highlands Ranch), Matt McClurg (Heritage)

C – Hayden Courier (Valor Christian)

Swing – Blake Carette (Arapahoe)

WR – Dylan Holt (Vista Peak), Dimitri Stanley (Cherry Creek)

Slot – A’Jon Vivens (Mullen)

ATH – Trey Windham (Cherry Creek)

***

QB

Luc Andrada (Pueblo East) ☠ 👽

Taden Blaise (Chaparral) ☠

Brock Domann (Pine Creek) ☠ 👽

Judd Erickson (Mountain Vista) 👽

Ryan Marquez (Pomona) ☠ 👽

Dylan McCaffrey (Valor Christian) 💰 ☠ 👽

Jalen Mergerson (Eaglecrest) ☠

RB (Speed Skill)

Hayden Blubaugh (Grandview) 👽

Max Borghi (Pomona) 💰 ☠ 👽

Joshia Davis (Valor Christian) ☠ 👽

Kobe Eller (Highlands Ranch) ☠

Marcus Lindsay (Denver South) 💰 ☠ 👽

Marcus McElroy (Mullen) 👽

David Moore III (Pine Creek)

WR (Speed Skill)

Curtis Chiaverini (Valor Christian) ☠

Khari Harrison (Silver Creek) 👽

Brenden Holt (Cherokee Trail) ☠

Dylan Holt (Vista Peak) 💰 👽

Connell Maxwell (Denver East) 👽

Damario Portillos (Pine Creek) ☠ 👽

Dimitri Stanley (Cherry Creek) 👽

A’Jon Vivens (Mullen) 👽

FB/H/TE (Hammer Skill)

Mason Keeler (Broomfield) TE 👽

Dalton Keene (Chatfield) TE 💰 ☠ 👽

Alex Oelsner (Niwot) H/TE 👽

Alec Pell (Cherry Creek) H/FB 👽

Bryson Torres (Pueblo East) FB 💰 ☠

HOGS (OT)

Reece Atteberry (Eaglecrest) ☠

Blake Carette (Arapahoe) ☠

Ezekiel Creps (Skyview) ☠

Mike Lynn (Cherry Creek) 👽

Bear Miller (Eaglecrest) ☠ 👽

Jake Moretti (Pomona) ☠ 👽

Heston Paige (ThunderRidge) 💰 ☠ 👽

Zach Watts (Windsor) 👽

Barry Wesley (Bear Creek) ☠

HOGS (OG/C)

Max Bruner (Ponderosa) ☠

T.J. Callahan (Columbine) ☠

Hayden Courier (Valor Christian) ☠

Austin Johnson (Highlands Ranch) 💰 ☠ 👽

Matt McClurg (Heritage) ☠

Drake Nugent (Highlands Ranch) 💰 ☠ 👽

Joey Orrino (Horizon) ☠

Elijah Reed (Vista Peak) 👽

Dante Stewart (Grand Junction) ☠

Tanner Toussaint (Pine Creek) ☠

Athletes (Offense)

Mikey Griebel (Columbine) 👽

Trey Windham (Cherry Creek) 💰 ☠ 👽

Cameron Gonzales (Pomona) ☠

Keion Cross (Rampart) 👽

***

The Squad (Defensive Starters)

DE/OLB – Jackson Block (Columbine), Jake Heimlicher (Regis Jesuit)

DT – Noah Elliss (Valor Christian), Robert Moss (Grandview)

MIKE – Alec Hamilton (Regis Jesuit)

WILL – Corte Tapia (Windsor)

SAM – Dalton Keene (Chatfield)

JACK – Brandon Micale (Pomona)

CB – Christian Cumber (Mullen), Keion Cross (Rampart)

Rover – Donavaughn Baucom (Thomas Jefferson)

S – Ray Robinson (Highlands Ranch)

ATH – Jon Van Diest (Cherry Creek)

***

DE/OLB

Jackson Block (Columbine) OLB 💰 ☠ 👽

Cam Cunningham (ThunderRidge) DE/OLB ☠

Jake Heimlicher (Regis Jesuit) DE ☠ 👽

Ian Helwick (Brighton) DE ☠

Mitch Howell (Valor Christian) DE ☠

Trey McBride (Fort Morgan) DE ☠ 👽

Josh Tellez (Pueblo East) DE ☠

Will Rodgers (Valor Christian) DE 👽

Tate Wildeman (Legend) DE 👽

DT

Willy Boatman (Kent Denver) ☠

Elijah Brockman (Eaglecrest) ☠

Tristan Brown (Delta) ☠ 👽

Noah Elliss (Valor Christian) 👽

T.J. Love (Kent Denver) ☠ 👽

Robert Moss (Grandview) 💰 ☠ 👽

MLB

Nick Clancy (Douglas County) 👽

Tanner Clem (Mullen) 👽

Alec Hamilton (Regis Jesuit) 💰 ☠ 👽

Andreik Knechtel (Silver Creek) ☠

Jacob Stanton (Chaparral) ☠

OLB

Christian Ellis (Valor Christian) 👽

Dalton Keene (Chatfield) ☠ 👽

Will Kulick (Regis Jesuit) ☠

Brandon Micale (Pomona) 💰 ☠

Corte Tapia (Windsor) 👽

CB

Keion Cross (Rampart) ☠ 👽

Christian Cumber (Mullen) 💰 ☠ 👽

D.J. Jackson (Regis Jesuit) 👽

Trey Jones (Cherry Creek)

Luke McCaffrey (Valor Christian) 👽

Cameron Murphy (Overland) 👽

Rover

Donavaughan Baucom (Thomas Jefferson) 💰 ☠ 👽

Esaias Gandy (Denver South) 👽

Alex Smith (Arapahoe) ☠

S

Isiahia Banks (Mullen) ☠

Dustin Johnson (Cherry Creek) ☠

Chad Muma (Legend) 👽

Ray Robinson (Highlands Ranch) 💰 ☠ 👽

Athletes (Defense)

Cameron Gonzales (Pomona) ☠

Adrian Jackson (Mullen) 👽

Dylan Leston (Douglas County) 👽

Jon Van Diest (Cherry Creek) 💰 ☠

***

K/P

Anders Carlson (Classical Academy) 💰

Returners

J.J. Augustus (Vista Peak) 👽

Shamond Hamilton (Mullen) 👽

K.J. Sapp (Cherokee Trail) 👽

***

A special thanks to this year’s banquet presenters and speakers

Coach Mike Bobo (CSU)

Coach Gregg Brandon (Colorado School of Mines)

Coach Troy Calhoun (Air Force)

Coach Earnest Collins Jr. (UNC)

Coach Mike MacIntyre (CU)

Coach John Wristen (CSU-Pueblo)