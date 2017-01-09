Amidst trade rumors, Rockies actually looking to extend Carlos Gonzalez

When the Colorado Rockies signed Ian Desmond, many people speculated they would then try to trade Carlos Gonzalez. Instead, it now appears they are trying to extend him.

In a conversation with ESPN Senior Writer Jim Bowden, Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich made it clear that the team is working on an extension with Gonzalez. Though the sides are far apart when it comes to terms, there is reportedly mutual interest to get the deal done.

Rockies GM Jeff Bridich made it clear to me that he is hoping to extend Carlos Gonzalez and the feeling is… https://t.co/rst6jXaQww — Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) January 8, 2017

Gonzalez has one year remaining on the seven-year, $80.5 million deal that he signed in 2011. The 31-year-old outfielder is coming off a 2016 campaign that saw him hit .298, with 25 home runs and 100 RBI in 150 games.

With Gonzalez, Desmond, Charlie Blackmon, Gerardo Parra and David Dahl on the team, Rockies have an abundance of capable outfielders on the roster. Should the sides fail to reach an extension, Gonzalez could become trade bait rather quickly.