Amongst the Rockies’ non-roster camp invites are several contenders for spots

On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies announced their list of non-roster invitees for Spring Training. Sprinkled amongst the names on the list are several players with MLB experience and a few top prospects.

Here is our list of 22 Non-Roster Invitees for 2017 Major League #SpringTraining camp.

The name that pops out the most is Mark Reynolds, who the team recently signed to a minor-league deal. After serving as the Rockies’ primary first baseman last season, he will have to fight for a spot on the 2017 roster.

Amongst those with whom Reynolds will be competing are Stephen Cardullo, who saw action with Colorado last season and Rafael Ynoa, who only played in three games last season after getting longer looks in both 2014 and 2015.

Veteran outfielder Chris Denorfia will also get a look. The 36-year-old has 808 games of MLB experience, with a .272 career batting average.

On the mound, Kyle Freeland, who is ranked as the Rockies seventh best prospect, will look to make his case for the rotation. Reliever James Farris, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs for Eddie Butler, also received an invite.