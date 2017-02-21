Bobo adds DL Jamori Fox to #RAMPAGE17

Read this story at CSURams.com

#RAMPAGE17 continues to expand with the signing of junior college transfer Jamori Fox. Colorado State head football coach Mike Bobo made the announcement Monday, following the defensive lineman’s official visit to Fort Collins over the weekend and the signing of his aid agreement. He will have three years to play his final three seasons of eligibility, beginning in 2017.

Fox spent the 2016 season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, where he played in 10 games for the Panthers. He recorded 16 tackles and a half sack, helping ECC’s defense limit opponents to under 300 yards of total offense per game. He redshirted the 2015 season at Butler Community College in Kansas.

He is a 2015 graduate of Cherokee High School in Georgia, where as a senior in 2014, he earned Region 5-AAAAAA second-team honors.

Fox is the 28th member of the Rams’ 2017 recruiting class, joining four mid-year enrollees who signed in the fall, 22 others who signed on National Signing Day and the nation’s No. 1 prep punter Ryan Stonehouse, who signed last week. Fox is one of seven junior college or transfer signees.

Check out some of Fox’s highlights, courtesy of Hudl:

Featured Image Credit: CSU Football, Twitter