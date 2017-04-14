Brandon McManus congratulates Becca Longo, Adams State’s new kicker

Earlier this week, during a signing ceremony at Basha High School in Chandler, Ariz., head football coach Gerald Todd revealed that his kicker Becca Longo, who had committed to Adams State, is the first female to earn a football scholarship to NCAA college at the Division II level or higher.

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus took notice, and offered a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Congrats @BeccaLongo on becoming the first female kicker to EARN a college scholarship. Welcome to Colorado!!! — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) April 13, 2017

Longo made 30 of 33 extra points as a senior last season, also connecting on here lone field goal attempt. (according to MaxPreps). will not only be playing football for the Grizzles, but also plans to suit up for their women’s basketball team.

On Friday, Longo appeared on “Good Morning America,” encouraging other women to persue their dreams.

“If they want to play football, go out and play football. If they want to play hockey, they can go out and play hockey,” Longo said. “Just don’t listen to all the negativity because you’re going to get a lot of it.

“Just go do what you love.”

Photo credit: Becca Longo/Twitter