Breaking Down the Broncos: One scribe’s prediction for 2017

This story originally appeared in Mile High Sports Magazine. Read the full digital edition.
While the NBA and NHL playoffs were happening on a Thursday night in late April, the NFL managed to do it again.
It hijacked the attention of the sports world. And it wasn’t even with a game.
No, the NFL simply revealed when and where those games will be played this upcoming season. The NFL schedule release has officially become big news.
Here in Denver, it helped Broncos fans lay out the roadmap of how the team could return to its third Super Bowl in five years next February.
After a disappointing 2016, finishing 9-7, Denver’s defense is too good to miss the playoffs again. Here’s how the 16 games set up, the storyline and an early prediction.
Week 1
Monday, Sept. 11
vs. Los Angeles Chargers
8:20 p.m. ESPN
Storyline: It’s one of the biggest gimmes on the slate
Prediction: Win, 24-13
Week 2
Sunday, Sept. 17
vs. Dallas Cowboys
2:25 p.m. FOX
Storyline: Denver’s improved (?) run defense gets tested early
Prediction: Win, 21-20
Week 3
Sunday, Sept. 24
@ Buffalo Bills
11:00 a.m. CBS
Storyline: If you’re a playoff team, you find a way against Buffalo
Prediction: Win, 28-10
Week 4
Sunday, Oct. 1
vs. Oakland Raiders
2:25 p.m. CBS
Storyline: Early AFC West title implications already on the line
Prediction: Win, 17-14
Week 5
BYE
Storyline: It’s an early one this year
Prediction: Lots of rest
Week 6
Sunday, Oct. 15
vs. New York Giants
6:30 p.m. NBC
Storyline: Facing Eli isn’t quite as juicy without Peyton involved
Prediction: Win, 30-28
Week 7
Sunday, Oct. 22
@ Los Angeles Chargers
2:25 p.m. CBS
Storyline: This game will be played in a soccer stadium, seriously
Prediction: Win, 16-6
Week 8
Monday, Oct. 30
@ Kansas City Chiefs
6:30 p.m. ESPN
Storyline: It’s Arrowhead, but at least it’s not December
Prediction: Loss, 21-17
Week 9
Sunday, Nov. 5
@ Philadelphia Eagles
11:00 a.m. CBS
Storyline: Are we sure Philly is actually any good?
Prediction: Win, 24-17
Week 10
Sunday, Nov. 12
vs. New England Patriots
6:30 p.m. NBC
Storyline: The big bad Pats come to town for what feels like the 93rd straight year
Prediction: Win, 20-19
Week 11
Sunday, Nov. 19
vs. Cincinnati Bengals
2:25 p.m. CBS
Storyline: Marvin Lewis’ tenure might be over by this point
Prediction: Win, 27-14
Week 12
Sunday, Nov. 26
@ Oakland Raiders
2:25 p.m. CBS
Storyline: Will anyone show up to games in The Black Hole this year?
Prediction: Loss, 28-10
Week 13
Sunday, Dec. 3
@ Miami Dolphins
11:00 a.m. CBS
Storyline: Vance Joseph makes his (not really) hugely anticipated return to Miami
Prediction: Win, 23-16
Week 14
Sunday, Dec. 10
vs. New York Jets
2:05 p.m. CBS
Storyline: If you had to bet your life on one game, this would be it
Prediction: Win, 31-3
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 14
@ Indianapolis Colts
6:25 p.m. NBC
Storyline: Short week in a tough place to play – no favors done here
Prediction: Loss, 24-20
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 24
@ Washington Redskins
11:00 a.m. CBS
Storyline: Just a little out of gas on the final East Coast swing
Prediction: Loss, 17-13
Week 17
Sunday, Dec. 31
vs. Kansas City
2:05 p.m. CBS
Storyline: This very well could be for all the AFC West marbles
Prediction: Win, 28-27
***
Final record: 12-4
Destination: Playoffs
Featured Image Credit: Ryan Greene, 5280 Sports Network