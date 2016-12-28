BREAKING: DeMarcus Ware headed to IR, future in question

Adam Schefter has reported that the Broncos have placed outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve ahead of Denver’s regular season finale versus Oakland. More importantly, Schefter suggested that this could be the end of Ware’s career.

Broncos placing DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve today due to back injury, sources tell @Jeff_Legwold and me. Could be end of great career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2016

Jon Heath of Broncos Wire / USA Today confirmed.

Broncos confirm that DeMarcus Ware (back) and Kayvon Webster (concussion) have been placed on injured reserve. — Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) December 28, 2016

Ware missed five games in 2016 with a broken arm suffered in Week 2, and has been on a limited snap count this season to limit the wear and tear on a back injury that caused him to miss significant time in the 2015 season. The nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro missed five games in 2015, including four in a row from mid-November to mid-December.

Last week against Kansas City Ware was limited in practice due to a neck injury, but played 25 snaps in the loss. For the season, Ware has played just 28.98 percent of defensive snaps. He played more than 50 percent of single-game snaps on only three occasions this year, the week before and the two weeks after the bye.

Ware has just 15 tackles this season, down from 25 last year, which was a career low at the time. His four sacks this season will also be a career low. He posted career highs of 84 tackles (twice) and 20 sacks while a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Ware played nine seasons in Dallas before coming to Denver in 2014.

He earned two Pro Bowl nominations (2014, 15) while in Denver as well as his only Super Bowl ring. He becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

With 138.5 sacks Ware is just one behind Jason Taylor, who is seventh on the NFL’s all-time sacks list, and three behind Michael Strahan. Julius Peppers (143.5) is the only other active player in the top-10. The next closest active players behind Ware are Dwight Freeney with 122.5 and Robert Mathis with 122.