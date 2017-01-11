Broncos coaching job has high expectations, rewards

When Gary Kubiak announced that he would be retiring from coaching to focus on his health, one of the top positions in the NFL became available.

The Denver Broncos are one of the top franchises in all of pro sports and one of the premier teams in the National Football League. Compared to current vacancies in Los Angeles and Buffalo (among others), the opening in Denver stands alone as the one that is most desired.

The Broncos still have a talented defense that has proven itself capable of carrying this team all the way to a championship. There are decisions to make at quarterback, and the offensive line needs some work, but the offense is not without weapons.

Mile High Stadium is still less than 20 years old, and with the loyal support of fans in the Rocky Mountain region, the team isn’t going anywhere.

Beginning with Pat Bowlen, and trickling down to Joe Ellis, and then to John Elway, Broncos’ ownership and management has shown that its isn’t afraid to spend the money that it takes to win. They hire coaches, give them them players they need and then they let them do their jobs. All of those qualities are highly important to any prospective coaches in the running for a head coaching job.

When you look around the league at some of the other opportunities that are open, none of them have the luster like the one in Denver.

The Los Angeles Rams have a little talent, but they are still trying to re-develop a fan base in Southern California. The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers have a number of questions with their personnel, not to mention a host of issues with each of their owners. And the Chargers could be on their way out of San Diego as they have been unable to get approval for a new stadium deal.

So, are there any drawbacks to taking over as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos?

Just one.

You can go to San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, or Buffalo and have probably two to three years to get your team up to par.

In Denver, the playoffs are expected every year, and the Super Bowl had better be at least a possibility.

So, while there are many appealing attributes to taking this job, there is pressure. And there are some areas that need to be improved immediately.

A difficult decision at quarterback will have to be made.

The offensive line will need to be retooled and improved significantly.

The running game has been significantly below average for the past two seasons.

And the run defense will have to be upgraded.

Yet the key difference in Denver, compared to the other coaching jobs that are out there, is simple: This team can still be a Super Bowl contender right away.

Yes, the job comes with some very high expectations, but it could also bring some immediate rewards with the right hire.