Broncos forfeit $4.5 million in cap space for loan repayment

As the NFL offseason rolls on, the Denver Broncos are still looking to upgrade their roster. Now, it looks like they will have a little less money to work with. According to the NFLPA’s salary cap report, the team now has a shade over $16 million, a decrease from what had previously been reported.

The loss in space is due to the repayment of a loan that teams were allowed to take in 2011 and 2012. The Broncos took the maximum amount during that span ($3 million in 2011 and $1.5 million in 2012), and now will have to repay the full $4.5 million against their salary cap.

Over half of the teams in the NFL took a loan during that span. 2017 marked the final season in which teams could pay it back, in terms of salary cap space. Several, including the Broncos and the New England Patriots, chose to do so this offseason.