Broncos linebacker Von Miller named AFC captain for the Pro Bowl

After leading the AFC in sacks during the regular season, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller will lead the AFC in Sunday’s Pro Bowl as well.

On Friday, Miller was named one of the captains of the AFC squad, joining Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas and Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle.

A First Team All-Pro, Miller was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his six-year career. Last season, he notched 78 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Miller is one of six Broncos set to play in the Pro Bowl. Joining him will be defensive backs Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart and Aqib Talib, as well as wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas,