Michael Schofield: We aren’t doing the “little things”

The Broncos offense has struggled to execute and put points on the board this season. They put up just three points against the Patriots while the defense held the New England Patriots’ high-powered offense to just 16 points.

Fans are becoming very frustrated with the play of the offense, but it’s not only the fans with the frustration; the team is beginning to get frustrated with their recent play, too.

“It’s definitely frustrating when we’re only putting up three points a game,” Michael Schofield told Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Afternoon Drive on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7. “That’s just the hardest thing right now. We’re trying to figure out why that’s happening and what we can do better as a whole offensive unit to get more points on the board.”

The team continues to believe it’s the little things they are missing on. There is no big factor to what they are missing on in execution.

“We just watched the film right now and there are just little things,” Schofield said. “For example, if I could just shove the defensive tackle and get back square on the linebacker quicker, it could have been a 15-yard run right there. Little things like that where we need 11 guys doing their job every play. We’re just not doing that right now.”

There’s plenty of criticism to go around on the offensive line, from not giving Trevor Siemian enough time to let the play to develop to not getting the block right for the run game. Schofield and his unit are familiar with the criticism.

“We’re used to it,” Schofield said. “That’s how it’s been all season. My whole career, anywhere I’ve gone, that’s how it is.”

Some are attacking the playcalling from the coaches. Schofield reiterated that it’s not a big issue that is hindering this Broncos offensive line. There are just a number of small things that seem to be the reoccurring problem. Play calling isn’t the problem.

“I don’t think it’s any of that,” Schofield said. “I think it just goes back to, we need five guys to do their job every single play. We’ll have four guys doing the right thing and one guy not doing the right thing. If we can get five guys doing what they’re supposed to be doing, we’re going to be good.”

To listen to the entire interview with Michael Schofield, including his thoughts on how the Patriots defense played them on Sunday, click the podcast below…

