Broncos reiterate faith in QBs, that they don’t intend to pursue Romo

Offseasons are all about fluctuation, about change. There has been one constant for the Denver Broncos however: if general manager John Elway talks to the media, he will undoubtedly be asked about Tony Romo. The latest query came on Monday.

Asked by Mike Klis of 9News if the Broncos would be interested in Romo, should he be released, Elway stated: “it’s not the intent to go that direction.”

Romo is still a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Until that changes, it has been widely reported that the Broncos will have no interest. This statement took it a step further; though, as with previous statements, it is not totally definitive. Like in in past instances, Elway also reiterated his confidence in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

“We really feel good about the two young ones that we have,” Elway said. “Trevor did a good job for us last year. Paxton was young. So the plan is to stay the course there and see what’s available in the draft, so we’ll go from there. We like both, and Paxton was a first-rounder for a reason, and then Trevor came in and played very well. So it’ll be a great competition between them this spring.”

Despite all of this, which remains consistent with the Broncos’ steadfast stance, it was reported on Tuesday that the Broncos would indeed be interested in Romo, should he be released.

Things change. The Broncos’ comments have reflected the possibility of that. It may not be their intention to pursue Romo, he may not be in their current plan; but plans change. The one constant is the connection being made between the Broncos and Romo which, until something actually happens with him (or the Broncos bluntly say that the have no interest), will likely continue to be the case.

“Until Tony’s thing gets resolved in Dallas, it’s going to be a topic,’’ Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said; “but right now, I feel good about our two young guys. I really do.’’

Still, don’t expect the Broncos to completely rule out Romo.