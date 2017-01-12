Broncos starting QB job up for grabs, as Joseph promises open competition

In football, as in life, there is no such thing as a guarantee. If either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch wants to be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos next season, they’re going to have to earn it.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, newly-minted Broncos head coach Vance Joseph made as much clear.

“It’s going to be an open competition,” explained Joseph.

The Broncos also had a competition at the quarterback position last offseason, so this should not come as a surprise to Siemian and Lynch. As it stands right now, to will be a two-horse race, as opposed to the three-way competition last summer that also featured Mark Sanchez.

Joseph liked some of what he saw from both quarterbacks last season, praising Lynch’s strength and and Siemian’s intelligence. Whomever is picked as the starter however, likely will have to show a little more confidence than was seen last year.

“I want an offense with swagger,” said Joseph. “I want an offense that’s up-tempo.”

Last year, scoring points was a problem for the Denver Broncos. The defense often did their part, but it was not enough. Joseph intends on remedying that issue, without losing focus of the team’s identity.

“I want to score points, because points win,” he said. “Obviously, defense wins championships.”