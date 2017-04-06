Buffs basketball loses pair, as both Bryce Peters and Thomas Akyazili to leave

On Wednesday night, the University of Colorado men’s basketball program announced that two guards, sophomore Thomas Akyazili and freshman Bryce Peters, will not be returning to the team next season.

“Thomas is returning to his home in Belgium to pursue a professional career,” head coach Tad Boyle said in a statement. “Bryce is exploring other options away from the University of Colorado at the end of the semester.”

Over the course of two seasons, Akyazili averaged just under three points and 1.5 assists in 63 games. The 6-foot-2 Antwerp native played in a diminished role last season, and his numbers decreased across the board. In 10.4 minutes per game in 2016-17, Akyazili averaged 1.7 points, 1.3 assists and one rebound.

In his only season in Boulder, Peters averaged 4.7 points, one assist and 1.4 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. Standing 6-foot-4, he had one start in 24 games for the Buffaloes.

The departures will open up a pair of scholarships for the Buffs.