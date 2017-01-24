Buzz surrounds Alabama tight end O.J. Howard leading up to the Senior Bowl

Forget the Pro Bowl, there’s a football game this weekend that actually means something this weekend (well, kinda).

We are, of course, talking about the Senior Bowl. Like the Pro Bowl, it is an all-star game, but for the seniors (and those who graduated early) that play, it also represents one final chance to get some game action on tape for NFL teams.

This year, a lot of attention is being given to Alabama tight end O.J. Howard, who could be a good fit for the Denver Broncos in the first round.

“If there’s a buzz around one player, it’s around O.J. Howard out of Alabama,” Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.com told Ryan Edwards and Danny Williams of Mile High Sports Radio. “He’s got the proper tight end size, and he can make all the catches.”

It would behoove the Broncos to get more receptions from the tight end position. In fact, an upgrade might also help improve the play from the quarterback spot.

“I think you can get better play from the quarterback, no matter which of those two [Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch] it is (if it is one of those two, if they don’t make a deal), by improving the offensive line, maybe improving the tight end spot,” said Mason. “There’s certainly a lot of good ones in this year’s draft class.”

What separates Howard from, say, a David Njoku, is that he plays his best when the spotlight shines the brightest.

“What’s interesting about O.J. Howard, [he was] really underused by Alabama, except in the last two National Championship games,” explained Mason. “Those are the only 100-yard games he’s had the last two seasons.”

Catch the full interview with Andrew Mason, including potential problems that could come should the Broncos go get a big name quarterback and his insight into the Wade Phillips rumors, in the podcast below.

