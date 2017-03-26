If you challenge WIlson Chandler to NBA Jam, you might get schooled

My Saturday night began with a tweet.

@wilsonchandler please come to 1UP and play me in NBA Jam — Colton Strickler (@coltonstrickler) March 26, 2017

I have heard that Denver Nuggets’ forward Wilson Chandler can occasionally be found playing NBA Jam at The 1up in LoDo, and I have long joked about challenging Chandler to a game via Twitter.

When it was decided that my friends and I were going to swing by 1up, I thought I’d try my luck and challenge Chandler to a game.

We hopped in an Uber and began our trek downtown. When we were about five minutes away, I got a Twitter notification on my phone.

@coltonstrickler be there in 45 — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) March 26, 2017

I grabbed five dollars in quarters and waited for him to arrive.

@wilsonchandler I'm out front. Blue shirt, brown pants, Indians hat. — Colton Strickler (@coltonstrickler) March 26, 2017

Sure enough, Chandler showed up. I met him at the gate and we walked down to the basement arcade. I waited for him to grab some quarters and we made our way towards NBA Jam in the back.

While we waited for our turn on the sticks, Chandler took the time to shake hands, answer questions and take pictures with everyone who asked.

When we got to the machine, we put our quarters in and picked our teams. I picked the Nuggets, Chandler picked the Bulls and we played.

I managed to keep it close through three quarters, but Chandler couldn’t miss in the fourth.

He beat me by double-digits.

Here is @wilsonchandler and I playing NBA Jam. He beat the brakes off me in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/1BNA1GQ2Mk — Colton Strickler (@coltonstrickler) March 26, 2017

Chandler scored 18 points in the Nuggets’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, he scored 24 points in the Nuggets’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, and he scored somewhere in the fifties in his victory over me in NBA Jam on Saturday.

Following my loss, I shook his hand and thanked him for coming out. We took a picture and my friends and I hit the road as the line to take on the Nuggets’ forward was beginning to build up.

Let it be known that if you tweet at Wilson Chandler and challenge him to a game of NBA Jam, he just might show up and beat you.