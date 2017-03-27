Chatwood looks strong down the home stretch at Spring Training

Rockies right-hander Tyler Chatwood looked strong over six innings in a Cactus League start on Sunday, despite admittedly not having his best stuff for a stretch. Chatwood struck out seven and walked two on 98 pitches, allowing one earned run in a 4-1 victory over San Diego.

“I feel like my command is there,” Chatwood said postgame from the locker room. “I haven’t had a lot of walks [this spring], which is big for me. Today I walked two, I think, which wasn’t very ideal. Still, I feel like I didn’t have my best command in the middle of that inning, but I was still able to get outs and throw up zeroes, which is always nice.”

San Diego scored its only run in the first inning on back-to-back two-out doubles by Wil Myers and Yangervis Solarte. Walks in the second and third innings were stranded as Chatwood forced eight groundouts to just one flyout. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to give Chatwood and the Rockies bullpen all the run support they would need. Mark Reynolds and Stephen Cardullo each recorded RBIs as well.

Rockies manager Bud Black was pleased with Chatwood’s outing, especially after the second inning. Chatwood retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced. It was Chatwood’s longest outing of the spring by 33 pitches.

“After the second inning,” Black said, “you know, [he] really found his rhythm pounding the strike zone. A few pitches there in the sixth [got away from him], but he held his stuff. You know, had a nice mix of pitches all the way through the game. It was impressive.”

Chatwood now sits atop the Rockies’ latest depth chart as the team’s No. 1 starter after Colorado placed Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list while he receives cancer treatment. The Rockies will open the season Monday April 3 at Milwaukee.