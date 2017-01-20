Chris Marlowe: ‘This is the most unselfish Nuggets team I have watched in 12 years’

Despite struggles on defense and up-and-down play as of late, the Denver Nuggets are currently the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. Nuggets play-by-play announcer Chris Marlowe joined Gil Whiteley and Whiskey Kate on Mile High Sports Radio to discuss the unselfishness of the team, as well as how the team fares moving forward.

Marlowe feels the Nuggets are beginning to work out some of the issues that affected them early in the season.

“I think they’ve got a lot of things worked out,” said Marlowe. “The turnovers have been cut down. They’re only averaging, I think, 13.5 turnovers during that span. They’re averaging 27.5 assists. They’re shooting at a high percentage”.

The Nuggets made a lineup switch on Dec. 15, and since then have seen vast improvements. Nikola Jokic has emerged as a rising star, and his unselfish play has seemed to spread throughout the team.

“He [Nikola Jokic] might be the most selfless player that we’ve come across in a long time” stated Marlowe.

Furthermore, Marlowe stated “I would say since Dec. 15 this is the most unselfish Nuggets team I have watched in 12 years”.

Although offense has been a strong point, their defense has struggled all season. As of now, the Nuggets are 29th in defensive efficiency, and are allowing 111.6 points per game, which is 28th in the league. Despite this, Marlowe still feels they are emerging as a better team as the season progresses.

“I think the trajectory for the Nuggets is definitely going up”.

Listen to the full interview with Chris Marlowe, including his reflections on his time as a college athlete, in the podcast below.

Catch Gil Whiteley every weekday from 11a-12p on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7 or stream live any time for the best local coverage of Colorado sports from Denver’s biggest sports talk lineup.