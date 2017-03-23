Christian McCaffrey shows off hands, wheels at Stanford’s pro day

On Thursday, Stanford hosted their pro day. Amongst those who participated was highly touted prospect Christian McCaffrey. According to NFL Network’s Alex Flanagan, he wasn’t to do any tests (i.e. 40-yard dash, bench press).

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, he was planning to focus on the wide receiver position after focusing on running back at the NFL Scouting Combine. The reason behind that? “To show coaches I can play running back, I can play receiver, I can do all the return game stuff — that’s important to me,” said McCaffrey.

McCaffrey would indeed run routs on Thursday, showing off both his hands and his speed.

McCaffrey showing off his hands doing wr drills. pic.twitter.com/Ori4d3XdZ9 — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) March 23, 2017

A product of Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., McCaffrey is sure to draw interest from many NFL teams at the draft. It his rumored that the Denver Broncos, with whom his father, Ed McCaffrey won two Super Bowls, will be amongst them.