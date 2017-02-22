Clippers, Rockets and Thunder all potentially pursuing Wilson Chandler

With the trade deadline looming, Denver Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler may find himself in a new city in the next few days. Chandler is posting career-bests in both points and rebounds this season, with 15.6 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Although he’s having a strong season, Chandler has stated in the past he’s frustrated with his role in Denver. While Chandler himself has never said that he wants out, he did say he “would definitely like to be in something more consistent”, according to the Denver Post. He is playing 30.9 minutes per game currently, but has only started 19 of the 50 games he’s played in.

According to ESPN’s Chris B. Haynes, the Houston Rockets have emerged as a potential destination. ESPN’s Calvin Watkins was told by an unnamed individual in the Rockets organization that Chandler would complement the Rockets’ roster nicely. The Rockets recently picked up shooting guard Lou Williams, who is a scoring threat and potential NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner, and the two combined would only provide more scoring opportunities for a potent Rocket offense.

Also, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers may also be pursuing Chandler. The Thunder are in need of another strong backcourt player, while the Clippers could always use another scorer. The only question if Chandler were to go to one of the three teams mentioned is whether he would start or not, which seems to be the issue in Denver currently. With three Western Conference contenders in pursuit of one of their best players, the Nuggets will need to make a decision before Thursday’s trade deadline comes around.