Colorado Avalanche claim forward Matt Nieto from the San Jose Sharks

With the Colorado Avalanche sitting at the bottom of league standings, many are calling for a blockbuster move to shake things up. On Thursday, the team made, well, a move. Though it might not grab headlines, it could actually be a solid pickup.

The Avalanche have claimed forward Matt Nieto off of waivers from the San Jose Sharks.

Nieto, who was the first California-born player to ever suit up for the Sharks, has just two points in 16 games this season. Though that is far from awe-inspiring, the 24-year-old does have 70 points in 221 career NHL games, with another eight in 23 playoff contests.

A second-round selection (47th overall) by the Sharks in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Nieto is an extremely fast skater, that plays with a lot of energy and has a high compete level. He can play either wing, and will be a restricted free agent after the season.