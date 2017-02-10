Colorado Avalanche send defenseman Eric Gelinas to San Antonio

After placing him on waivers for the second time this season on Feb. 2, the Colorado Avalanche assigned defenseman Eric Gelinas to the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage on Friday.

A healthy scratch for the past two games, Gelinas has struggled this season. Through 27 games, he has managed to muster but a single assist, and is minus-4.

Gelinas was acquired last season from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 33 total games with the Avalanche, he has just one point. Part of the reason he was an intriguing acquisition for the Avs at the time was his booming slapshot, but he has yet to find the back of the net whilst wearing burgundy and blue.

With the acquisition and solid play of Mark Barberio, as well as the expectation that Tyson Barrie is nearing his return, it would have been increasingly difficult for Gelinas to crack the lineup going forward.