Colorado Eagles win 14th straight, beat rival Utah Grizzlies

The Colorado Eagles extended their win streak to 14 games on Friday, beating the rival Utah Grizzlies 5-3 at the Budweiser Events Center.

With the win, the Eagles took sole possession of first place in the ECHL. They are one point ahead of the Toledo Walleye, who have only played 53 games compared to the Eagles’ 55.

Eagles’ defenseman Jake Marto struck first in the game with a goal three minutes into the first period. The Grizzlies seemed to score later in the first on a powerplay, but after a referee review the goal was waived off and the period ended 1-0 in favor of the Eagles.

The Eagles doubled their lead five minutes into the second period. While shorthanded, Casey Pierro-Zabotel found the back of the net. The Eagles needed the goal, because 40 seconds later Ralph Cuddemi scored on the power-play to narrow the deficit to one goal.

The Grizzlies’ Erik Higby scored his first of two goals later in the second to tie the game at two, but Jackson Houck’s penalty shot regained the lead for the Eagles. Ryan Harrison added a goal late in the period to give the Eagles a 4-2 going into the third.

Shawn St-Amant increased the lead to three with a goal about halfway through the final period. Higby scored his second of the game with about two minutes left, but it was too little, too late. The Eagles secured the 5-3 win and now have 78 points on the season.

They aim to extend their lengthy winning streak tomorrow night when they again play the Grizzlies at home at 7:05 p.m.