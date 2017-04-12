Colorado Rapids Academy to take on Real Madrid’s youth squad

The Colorado Rapids Development Academy will face the development academy from European giants Real Madrid at 12:30 p.m. MT in the Generation Adidas Cup.

The Generation Adidas Cup is a high-level youth competition that 16 teams are taking part in this year. In addition to the Rapids and Real Madrid, youth teams from the likes of FC Dallas, Flamengo, River Plate, Malaga CF and Estudiantes are all converging on Frisco, Texas for the competition.

The Rapids’ Development Academy Program Director Chris Martinez lauded the hard work of the young men on the team in advance of the tournament.

“The boys have worked hard to earn the right to be in the Champions Division of the GA Cup finals,” Martinez said.

It’s going to be a tough challenge for the Rapids’ youth, as teams like Real Madrid and Malaga are established pillars of international soccer that have been around for over 100 years. They attract the best youth talent from around the globe and are pipelines to some of the best leagues in the world, like La Liga and the English Premier League. However, Martinez feels that the team is ready.

“I think they’re very prepared,” he said. “Defensively we have an idea how we want to press, and when the press is on from the opposition how we want to sit in. We’re very good at counter-attacking; we have quite a lot of speed on the edge.”

Even if things don’t go the Rapids’ way, the event is still a great way to get exposure not only for the club, but for the young men on the Development Academy.

“Factor in the international component as well, and it’s a massive opportunity for exposure, a great measuring stick to compare where we stand as players – as opposed to those from around the world – so it’s pretty exciting for the boys,” he said.

After they square off against Real Madrid, the Rapids’ youth team will take on Malaga CF on Friday afternoon.