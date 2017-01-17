Colorado Rockies finally make Alexi Amarista signing official

The Colorado Rockies were thought to have locked up utility man Alexi Amarista around Christmas. Now, the signing is finally official.

OFFICIAL: The #Rockies have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with INF/OF Alexi Amarista. pic.twitter.com/1LD2zhFPWZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) January 17, 2017

It will reportedly be a one-year contract worth $1.25 million guaranteed that includes a team option for a second year. Amarista has a base salary of $1.15 million for 2017, and will get $150,000 if his option is declined.

With the Rockies, Amarista will reunite with former San Diego Padres manager Bud Black. In 65 games last season, the 27-year-old hit .257, with 11 RBI and nine stolen bases. He is a career .276 hitter. Sound defensively, he has the versatility to play almost anywhere on the field for the Rockies.