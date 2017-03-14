Colorado Rockies lose catcher Tom Murphy to a fractured forearm

The injury bug continues to bite the Colorado Rockies. On Tuesday, the team announced that catcher Tom Murphy has suffered a fractured forearm and is projected to miss at least a month.

An MRI revealed #Rockies C Tom Murphy suffered a hairline fracture of his right forearm Saturday. Estimated recovery time is 4-6 weeks. — Rockies PR (@RockiesPR) March 14, 2017

After getting a limited look with the Rockies in each of the last two seasons (21 games in 2016, 11 in 2015), Murphy was in camp competing for a full-time gig. In 2016, he hit .273 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 44 at-bats. In Spring Training, the 25-year-old was hitting .238.

With Murphy now on the shelf. The Rockies will likely be forced to the combination of Dustin Garneau and Tony Wolters behind the plate to begin the season.