With an increase of 16 percent, the Rockies are now worth $1 billion

The Colorado Rockies have added another comma to their value. On Tuesday, Forbes released the value of all the teams in the MLB. The Rockies came in at 23rd, with a value of $1 billion, which represents a 16 percent increase from last season.

Founded in 1992, the Rockies are owned by Charles and Dick Monfort. At the time, they cost $95 million.

In 2016, the Rockies missed the playoffs for the seventh-straight season, finishing with a record below .500 for the sixth time in a row. Still, they were able to make some gains from a business standpoint.

According to Forbes, the team’s television ratings on Root Sports were up 31 percent, which was the third-largest increase in baseball. The team’s attendance also rose 2.5 percent. Their average of 32,129 per game is sixth-best mark in the National League.

The Rockies are off to a 5-3 start this season. With additions such as Greg Holland and Ian Desmond, there’s no reason to think yet another increase in value, ratings and attendance isn’t in the cards for 2017.