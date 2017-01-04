Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis is now cancer free

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis revealed wonderful news on Wednesday, telling MLB Network radio that he has been declared cancer free by his doctor.

Chad Bettis (@cbettis35) joining us "I'm feeling great. Got an early Christmas present, Dr said I was cancer free. Ready to push forward" — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 4, 2017

Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in November and had been receiving treatment, including surgery, for the issue. Following the initial announcement, Bettis vowed to be ready for Spring Training which he is now on schedule for, thanks to latest updates on his health.

Bettis still has six months to recover and prepare for Spring Training, but is on track to be 100% come spring time. The 27-year-old is coming off a solid 2016 season in which he went 14-8 with an ERA of 4.79, and is expected to be a big part of the Rockies rotation moving forward.