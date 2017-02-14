Colorado sports teams are twitterpated over their fans on Valentine’s Day

Colorado is a state that loves its sports. As it turns out, their sports teams love them back. This Valentine’s Day, many area clubs took to Twitter to show a little love to the masses.

The Denver Nuggets led the way, being the most active posters. They even went as far as to suggest those who failed to plan ahead borrow their designs.

We thought you might need some #ValentinesDay card ideas… pic.twitter.com/6Sp6w03Ao2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 14, 2017

The Denver Broncos were not far behind, throwing in some clever puns. They might actually have the edge when it comes to helping out the procrastinators, actually providing downloadable templates.

The University of Colorado football team also got in on the action, even highlighting the lonesome kicker position.

Much love for our Buffs ~ Happy Valentines Day! pic.twitter.com/Yp8uSCTnOg — Colorado Football (@RunRalphieRun) February 14, 2017

Perhaps the top post of the day however, went to Colorado State’s mascot Cam the Ram, who provided his own take on a classic.