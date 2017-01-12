Colorado State and Arizona announce home-and-home football series in 2027 and ’28

Read this story at CSURams.com

Colorado State and Pac-12 Conference member Arizona jointly announced today a home-and-home football series between the two schools to begin in 2027. The Rams will host the Wildcats in Fort Collins on Sept. 4, 2027, and travel to Tucson for the second game in the series on Sept. 2, 2028.

As Colorado State continues to build its future football schedules, the Rams have 17 games scheduled against opponents in Power 5 conferences between 2017 and 2028. The total includes seven against SEC foes, six against the Pac-12 and four against the Big 12.

“We will continue to challenge ourselves by taking a very aggressive approach to scheduling our future opponents,” said head coach Mike Bobo. “It’s not only important that we schedule these programs, but it’s important that we also get them here in Fort Collins. Playing football on campus is going to be a special experience for our fans and the teams.”

Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker noted the benefits of the on-campus experience playing a significant role in scheduling future opponents.

“Our attention to Power 5 home-and-home arrangements is important for us and for our fans as we leverage the engagement asset that the new on-campus stadium provides,” said CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parker. “The fact that we are finding schools in that cohort group who are willing to commit to home-and-home series is another strong example of the benefits we are already seeing from the on-campus stadium. Power 5 opponents in Fort Collins make the on-campus gameday experience that much more impactful.”

CSU and Arizona have played 17 times, including a span from 1968-77 during which the two shared membership in the Western Athletic Conference. The Wildcats hold a 13-3-1 advantage in the series. The schools have split the last six meetings, and the most recent clash, in 1994, marked one of the most memorable victories in Colorado State’s history. The 23rd-ranked Rams claimed a 21-16 win in Tucson over the sixth-ranked Wildcats on Oct. 8, en route to a 10-2 record and a final AP ranking of 16th, highest in school history.

The first meeting between the schools dates back to 1926, when the teams played to a 3-3 tie in Tucson. Arizona’s 2027 trip to Fort Collins will be its first since 1975 and just its fourth all-time. The Wildcats own a 3-0 record against the Rams in Fort Collins, and 10-3-1 in Tucson.

The Rams’ 2028 visit to Tucson will be their first to play the Wildcats since the 1994 matchup. The Rams played in Arizona Stadium last December against Nevada in the inaugural Arizona Bowl.

The Rams are preparing for their highly-anticipated 2017 season and opening the new on-campus stadium. New season ticket commitments are now being accepted exclusively for Colorado State alumni, faculty and staff. This alumni, faculty and staff exclusive request period will conclude at the end of January and additional commitments for new season tickets will then be accepted.

Current season-ticketholders will have first priority to select their seats and will soon receive their scheduled date and time to choose their seats in the new stadium through appointments that will begin in March. To reserve season tickets or for any questions, please contact the Rams Sales Team at 800-491-RAMS (7267).

The Rams home schedule in 2017 features the historic first game on Sept. 9 vs. Abilene Christian, followed by a Sept. 23 visit from Pac-12 foe Oregon State. Dates have not been set for the Mountain West schedule, but home games will include Boise State, Air Force, Nevada and San Jose State. Season ticket packages also include the annual Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado at Sports Authority Field in Denver.

FUTURE COLORADO STATE NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2017

Sept. 2—vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 9—ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Sept. 16—at Alabama

Sept. 23—OREGON STATE

2018

Sept. 1—vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 15—at Florida

2019

Aug. 31—vs. Colorado (in Denver)

Sept. 14—at Arkansas

Sept. 21—TOLEDO

2020

Sept. 5—COLORADO

Sept. 12—at Oregon State

Sept. 26—at Vanderbilt

2021

Sept. 11—VANDERBILT

Sept. 25—at Toledo

2025

Sept. 6—TEXAS TECH

Sept. 27—at Vanderbilt

2026

Sept. 12—at Texas Tech

Sept. 26—VANDERBILT

2027

Sept. 4—ARIZONA

2028

Sept. 2—at Arizona

Featured Image Credit: Twitter, CSU Rams Football